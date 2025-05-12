Analysts Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target at $2.38

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
OPAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Offerpad Solutions to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.51 million. Analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
