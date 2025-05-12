Analysts Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target at $2.38

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Offerpad Solutions to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.51 million. Analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

