Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Target Price at $80.24

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

PCOR opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,588,356. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $579,933.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,396. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,142 shares of company stock worth $4,053,807. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

