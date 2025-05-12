Analyzing AppYea (APYP) & The Competition

Risk & Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea’s peers have a beta of 2.77, indicating that their average stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
AppYea N/A N/A -269.35%
AppYea Competitors -636.42% -109.00% -16.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppYea and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
AppYea N/A -$1.82 million -1.14
AppYea Competitors $17.80 billion $162.06 million 53.88

AppYea’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppYea. AppYea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppYea peers beat AppYea on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

