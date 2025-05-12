Analyzing Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) and Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matrix Service and Skyline Builders Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $708.26 million 0.49 -$24.98 million ($0.81) -15.43 Skyline Builders Group $49.64 million 7.46 N/A N/A N/A

Skyline Builders Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matrix Service and Skyline Builders Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skyline Builders Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Matrix Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Skyline Builders Group.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Skyline Builders Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -4.76% -20.81% -7.08% Skyline Builders Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Matrix Service beats Skyline Builders Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the refining and processing of crude oil; fractionating and marketing of natural, gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction services. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground crude oil and refined product storage tanks and terminals; engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals for LNG, NGLs, hydrogen, ammonia, propane, butane, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, and liquid petroleum; and provides plant work, truck and rail loading/offloading facilities, and marine structures, as well as storage tank and terminal maintenance and repair. This segment also manufactures and sells precision engineered specialty tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Skyline Builders Group

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

