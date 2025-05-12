Analyzing Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biofrontera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Precigen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -36.31% -565.73% -96.64% Precigen -3,521.68% -123.06% -87.33%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precigen 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biofrontera and Precigen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Biofrontera presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 907.34%. Precigen has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Biofrontera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Precigen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and Precigen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $37.32 million 0.18 -$20.13 million ($2.26) -0.31 Precigen $3.93 million 100.02 -$95.90 million ($0.48) -2.77

Biofrontera has higher revenue and earnings than Precigen. Precigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biofrontera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Biofrontera has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precigen beats Biofrontera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. It offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. The company also provides Xepi, a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. The company offers therapeutic platforms consisting of UltraCAR-T to provide chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies for cancer patients; AdenoVerse immunotherapy, which utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigen; and ActoBiotics for specific disease modification. It also develops programs based on the UltraCAR-T platform, including PRGN-3005 in Phase 1b clinical trial to treat advanced ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; PRGN-3006 in Phase 1b trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and PRGN-3007 in Phase 1/1b trial for the treatment of advanced receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1-positive, hematologic, and solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing programs based on the AdenoVerse immunotherapy platform comprising PRGN-2009 in Phase 2 trial for patients with HPV-associated cancer; and PRGN-2012 in Phase ½ trial to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, as well as AG019, which is based on the ActoBiotics platform and in Phase 1b/2a trial, to treat type 1 diabetes mellitus. Further, it provides UltraPorator, a proprietary electroporation device; and develops research models and services for healthcare research applications. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in February 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

