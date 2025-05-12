Analyzing SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) and Its Competitors

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SAB Biotherapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26% SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics’ competitors have a beta of -4.57, indicating that their average share price is 557% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million -$42.19 million -0.48 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors $580.45 million -$70.96 million 3.92

SAB Biotherapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics. SAB Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAB Biotherapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics Competitors 1992 5500 14154 309 2.58

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 536.87%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 135.58%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.