Analyzing Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A Japan Airlines 5.86% 10.94% 3.81%

Volatility & Risk

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Japan Airlines”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $2.09 billion 2.82 $228.31 million N/A N/A Japan Airlines $11.44 billion 0.72 $659.18 million $0.81 11.69

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food, beverage, oil, gas, chemical, power generation, healthcare, water and wastewater, buildings, mining and precious metal processing, semiconductor, and transport sectors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was formerly known as Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc and changed its name to Spirax Group PLC in June 2024. Spirax Group PLC was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

