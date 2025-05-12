Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $799.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Angi has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $245.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Angi had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts forecast that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Angi by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

