Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

