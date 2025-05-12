Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.