Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Appian’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on APPN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Appian from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.83. Appian has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $32,877.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,647.08. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $2,080,206.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,942,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,367,288.60. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,510 shares of company stock worth $6,648,635 over the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Appian by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Appian by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Appian by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

