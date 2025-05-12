Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARCO

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.