Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ARHS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $7.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.65. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

