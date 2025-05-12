Arista Networks Q2 EPS Estimate Boosted by William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,216,079 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.