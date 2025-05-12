Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Receives $31.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
AORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Artivion by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Artivion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Artivion by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Artivion stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Artivion has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.54.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $98.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
