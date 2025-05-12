Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
AWH stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
