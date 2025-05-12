Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 802.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $904.62 million, a P/E ratio of -494.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

