Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $904.62 million, a PE ratio of -494.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 802.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 66.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

