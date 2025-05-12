Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Astronics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.53 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,892,780.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 328.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 48,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

