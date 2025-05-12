AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Warzala bought 20,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,385 shares in the company, valued at $487,306.95. The trade was a 49.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 4th quarter worth about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

