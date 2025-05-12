ATB Capital Downgrades Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) to Sector Perform

ATB Capital lowered shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$210.00 price objective on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.00.

TSE KXS opened at C$192.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.73. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.80, for a total value of C$323,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,297.81. This trade represents a 71.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total transaction of C$340,172.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $770,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

