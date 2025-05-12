Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 123.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 92,248 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,736,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

