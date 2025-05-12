Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.28.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATO opened at $159.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.03. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 348,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

