Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ATO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9%

ATO opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,940,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 658,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,735,000 after buying an additional 40,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.