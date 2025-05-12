AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

AEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AudioEye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AEYE opened at $12.51 on Monday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins bought 13,300 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $204,687.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,338.98. This represents a 13.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 37.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AudioEye by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

