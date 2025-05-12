Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $97,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock worth $2,753,094. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

