Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – May 10th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Carvana are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of motor vehicles and related components. This sector includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as carmakers, as well as parts suppliers and technology providers focused on electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and mobility services. Investors track automotive stocks to gain exposure to trends in consumer demand, technological innovation, and regulatory shifts affecting the global auto industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.05. 132,028,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,620,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,482,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Carvana (CVNA)

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

CVNA stock traded down $17.26 on Friday, reaching $268.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,144,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average is $227.00. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $293.62.

