Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 67,412 shares of company stock valued at $372,142 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.01. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

