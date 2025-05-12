AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AZZ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AZZ opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

