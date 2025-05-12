B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Joint

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Joint in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JYNT. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Joint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of Joint stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Joint has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $152.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 million. Joint had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 13.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Joint by 1.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in Joint by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Joint by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Joint by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

