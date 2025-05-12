B. Riley Comments on Identiv’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million.

INVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter worth $982,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 250,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Identiv

In other news, CEO Kirsten F. Newquist bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $63,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,650.92. This represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

