B. Riley Cuts Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after acquiring an additional 843,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

