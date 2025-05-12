B. Riley Expects Lower Earnings for Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSE. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a PE ratio of -780.22 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.19 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

