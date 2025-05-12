B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of Ferroglobe Q3 Earnings

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $3.74 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $697.98 million, a PE ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $307.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 852.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,951,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 5,326,051 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,427 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 7,236,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.15%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.