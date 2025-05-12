B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for biote Earnings

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of biote in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for biote’s FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. biote has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. biote had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million.

Insider Transactions at biote

In other news, Director Stephen Mark Cone purchased 38,104 shares of biote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,829 shares in the company, valued at $624,016.52. This trade represents a 31.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Guines Llc purchased 750,000 shares of biote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,820,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,303,420.36. This represents a 24.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,412,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,190 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in biote by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 82,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in biote in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

