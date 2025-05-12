Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Banc of California worth $25,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BANC opened at $13.79 on Monday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

