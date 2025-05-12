Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,332.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE BBAR opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

