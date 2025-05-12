Barclays Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $42.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,145,000 after buying an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after buying an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,936 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

