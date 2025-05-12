Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 415.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

