Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,541,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,910,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 83,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:IAUX opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62.
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
