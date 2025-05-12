Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PANL opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.