Barclays PLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Acacia Research Stock Up 6.2%

ACTG stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $361.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.