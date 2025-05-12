Barclays PLC Has $253,000 Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.36. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.67 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCKY

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.