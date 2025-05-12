Barclays PLC Has $284,000 Stake in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $216.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Princeton Bancorp

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $719,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,579,202.11. The trade was a 3.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,794 shares in the company, valued at $338,607.78. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $855,906. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.