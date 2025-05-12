Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Barrick Gold worth $25,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189,830 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $105,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

