Barrington Research Cuts Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target to $13.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSQ. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

