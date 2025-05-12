Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,316,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

