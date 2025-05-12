BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.55.

TSE BCE opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a 52 week low of C$28.73 and a 52 week high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.9975 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

