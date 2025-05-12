Beam Global (BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $1.77 on Monday. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

