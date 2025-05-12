Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

